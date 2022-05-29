 
Sunday May 29 2022
Meghan Markle may ‘pull the plug’ on Jubilee plans due to ‘bad publicity’

Sunday May 29, 2022

Meghan Markle’s bad publicity following the Texas incident might cause her to ‘pull the plug’ on Jubilee plans.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim on his YouTube Channel.

There, he claimed, “Apparently Meghan knows that the public over here particularly in London and the surrounding areas are not too keen on her return.”

“This could work in favour because with days to go for her return back to the Platinum Jubilee. All this negative and bad publicity from the visit to Texas means that she pulls the plug on her return to London.”

“If you think about it, this happened before and Prince Harry returned back for the unveiling of his late mother, the statue of Diana. Then they both decided to stay away for security reasons for Prince Philip's memorial service.”

