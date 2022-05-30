Johnny Depp in good spirit as Amber Heard trial goes to jury

 
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp appeared in good spirit as he turned a rock star during break from his former wife Amber Heard defamation trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star enthralled fans with his surprise performance at his old friend Jeff Beck concert in Sheffield, England on Sunday as the jury has begun deliberations.

The video of Johnny Depp performance has taken the internet by storm.

Depp appeared in good spirit for his first public event after six weeks of the trial as he is seen playing guitar with Jeff on the cover of John Lennon’s song Isolation.

Depp and Jeff Beck also performed covers of Marvin’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing”.

For the unversed, before becoming an actor, Depp began his career as a musician.

Meanwhile, the jury began deliberations on Friday in the blockbuster defamation case between Depp and Amber Heard after their lawyers delivered closing arguments following a six-week trial featuring blistering mutual accusations of domestic abuse.

