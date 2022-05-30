The tournament's official logo for the 2022 Qatar World Cup is seen on the Doha Tower, in Doha, Qatar, September 3, 2019.—Reuters

The first-ever FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East is happening in Qatar, in November 2022. Qatar is also the second Asian country to host the tournament after Korea and Japan did so in 2002.

It is the first World Cup that will be played in winter due to extremely hot weather in the country. The decision was taken because it would be is difficult for European players to tolerate such hot weather.

The World Cup, being played from November 21 to December 18, 2022, is going to be the most expensive FIFA World Cup in history.

Even though the event is set to happen in winter, the temperatures in Qatar in the daytime are still high. According to some reports, Qatar has spent $200 billion on the infrastructure, making every stadium air-conditioned, NBC reported.

The organisation committee and Qatar have reached an agreement where alcohol consumption will be permitted in a few "tourist zones".

The Hamad International Airport is expecting to receive about 1,300 daily flights during the 30 days of the World Cup.

With a total of eight stadiums, 32 teams will take part in the World Cup.