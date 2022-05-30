Prince Harry ‘living it up’ seeing Netflix’s increased attention: report

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry seems to have taken a liking to Netflix’s cameras amid docuseries preparation.



Body language expert Judi James made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

She was quoted saying, “Considering they've had a child and they've had lockdown and everything, they seem to have come out not much different.”

“He has moments of nervousness but as a performer, in front of the Netflix cameras, the words duck and water come to mind. And [Meghan] is just good anyway.”

“But he seems to be very much enjoying the high profile and the cameras and everything.”