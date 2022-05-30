 
world
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Man dressed as old lady smears cake over Mona Lisa

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

—Screengrab via Instagram/@lukexc2002
—Screengrab via Instagram/@lukexc2002

In a shocking incident, a man dressed as an old woman jumped out of his wheelchair and allegedly smashed a piece of cake over Mona Lisa — the classical painting displayed at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France. 

A video shows visitors capturing pictures of the ruined painting. The real artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, however, was not affected as the cake was smeared over the glass that protects the iconic painting. 

Witnesses reported that the man abruptly hopped out of his wheelchair and threw his wig. He headed straight towards the Mona Lisa with a cake and smeared it all over the painting.

Security workers hurried to the site to remove him from the one of the most famous rooms in the world. 

"Think of the earth, artists think of the earth. All artists think of the earth. That's why I did it," the man reportedly yelled before smearing cake on the painting. 

He asked people to "think of the planet". 

A Twitter user posted about the incident saying:  "Maybe this is just nuts to me, but a man dressed as an old lady jumped out of a wheelchair and attempted to smash the bulletproof glass of the Mona Lisa."

India Times reported that the Mona Lisa had been vandalised before as well. In 1956, a man threw sulphuric acid on the painting damaging the lower part of the artwork. After that,  the painting was protected behind bulletproof glass becoming one of the most well-protected artworks in the world.

More From World:

Watch: Girl born with 4 arms, 4 legs undergoes surgery

Watch: Girl born with 4 arms, 4 legs undergoes surgery
The most expensive FIFA World Cup in history

The most expensive FIFA World Cup in history
Israel and Saudi Arabia are getting closer to their first public agreement

Israel and Saudi Arabia are getting closer to their first public agreement
Watch: One-handed climber creates new record

Watch: One-handed climber creates new record
Experts say Johnny Depp's trial memes can have 'serious real-life consequences'

Experts say Johnny Depp's trial memes can have 'serious real-life consequences'
UK companies to trial four-day work week

UK companies to trial four-day work week
Nepal recovers 14 bodies from wreckage of missing plane

Nepal recovers 14 bodies from wreckage of missing plane
Saudi Arabia names senior diplomat as 1st climate envoy

Saudi Arabia names senior diplomat as 1st climate envoy
Shanghai to lift 'unreasonable' curbs on firms, Beijing eases restrictions

Shanghai to lift 'unreasonable' curbs on firms, Beijing eases restrictions
'Amazing experience': Israel's president on meeting delegation including Pakistani expats

'Amazing experience': Israel's president on meeting delegation including Pakistani expats
India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic

India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic
Nepal suspends search for missing plane with 22 on board

Nepal suspends search for missing plane with 22 on board

Latest

view all