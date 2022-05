The picture shows girl getting treatment from doctor. — Twitter/@SonuSood

A video of a young girl — who was born with four arms and four legs — has been making rounds on the internet.

The girl residing in Bihar, India needed immediate surgery. So, to help her out, an Indian actor named Sonu Sood stepped up and offered help to the baby girl, India Today reported.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Do not be tensed, treatment has been started. Just pray."

