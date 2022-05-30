 
Monday May 30 2022
Prince Harry ‘will return to UK with his tail between his legs’, says former butler

Monday May 30, 2022

Prince Harry is seemingly happy with his life in the US with wife Meghan Markle and kids, Archie and Lilibet, but his former butler thinks that it won’t be long before he is yearning to return to his home in the UK.

In a recent chat with OK! Magazine, former royal butler Paul Burrell weighed in on Prince Harry leaving the UK for the US, saying that he believes Harry will soon want to return to the UK for good to his brother Prince William.

According to Burrell: “Harry’s going to need his brother one day. I think he will come back to this country with his tail between his legs. His brother will put his arms around him and say, ‘Welcome home, Harry.”

He went on to share how he thinks that Harry isn’t ‘totally happy’ and ‘misses’ Prince William.

“I think he’s missing his family. I think he’s missing his friends and the lifestyle he had here in England. I think he’s given everything up for Meghan and I don’t know how long he’s going to be able to live that life,” he said.

Burrell also opened up about what he thinks might be going on in Prince William’s head about his almost-estranged brother.

“He must think of Harry every single day. He’s his brother, he’s made of the same stuff. And they went through the same turmoil and tragedy. They only had each other to rely on really,” he said.

