PM Shehbaz vows to take Pak-Turk bilateral trade to $5b in next three years

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing Turkey-Pakistan Business Forum in Ankara. — Twitter/ @GovtofPakistan

ANKARA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to take Pakistan and Turkey's bilateral trade to $5 billion in the next three years, and urged Turk investors to come to Pakistan while assuring his full support to them.



PM Shehbaz Sharif is currently in Turkey on a maiden three-day official visit. During his visit, PM will have a tete-a-tete with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which will be followed by delegation-level talks.

Besides discussing the Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues.

While addressing a dinner reception hosted by Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) President Riffat Hisarciklioglu in his honour, PM Shehbaz said, “$1.1 billion trade is nothing, let us resolve to take the two-way trade to $5 billion. Let us do it speedily as time and tide wait for none.”

The premier urged Turkish investors to invest their capital in different sectors of Pakistan and assured them they will face no hurdles in future in Pakistan as they had been facing over the last four years.

PM Shehbaz also said that the government had removed all the impediments to the business sector.

“My investors are my masters, come to Pakistan. We will genuinely roll out the red carpet for them,” he said.

On this occasion, the prime minister also commended the progress and development achieved by Turkey across the globe under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



He also thanked the people of Turkey and its leadership for supporting Pakistan during the earthquake and floods in the country, besides showing its unwavering support for the Kashmir cause.

The prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s stance of support to Turkey on the Cyprus issue.

Referring to the recent launch of the third PN MILGEM corvette for Pakistan Navy PNS BADR, PM Shehbaz also urged to deepen bilateral defence ties and said an “enemy of Turkey is an enemy of Pakistan.”

Speaking about the visa issues faced by the Turk businessmen, the PM Shehbaz assured to work out an option of visa-on-arrival for Turkish investors.

“I guarantee you, the visa will not be an issue, you should come there and get stamped (visa) at the airport,” he added.

