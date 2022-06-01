 
Glee star Matthew Morrison dismissed from SYTCD show: Here's why

Glee famed Matthew Morrison has recently been terminated from So You Think You Can Dance (STYCD) judging panel after he reportedly made female contestants “uncomfortable” with his “inappropriate texts”.

Last week, Morrison spoke about leaving this show and the reason he gave was being “unable to follow competition production protocols”.

However, a source has now alleged that the 43-year-old was sacked for sending “flirty messages” to a female contestant that made her uncomfortable.

According to PEOPLE, the source revealed, “She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. Matthew was fired after they did their own investigation.”

Interestingly, Morrison and the unidentified contestant “never met up off-set”, but the messages sent “crossed the line”,the source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the actor and Fox have not commented yet over this allegation. 

