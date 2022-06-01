 
world
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Reuters

Indian opposition's Gandhis summoned in money laundering probe

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Indias main opposition Congress party president Sonia Gandhi and her son and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (2nd R) arrive at a court in New Delhi, India, December 19, 2015.—Reuters
 India's main opposition Congress party president Sonia Gandhi and her son and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi (2nd R) arrive at a court in New Delhi, India, December 19, 2015.—Reuters

  • Financial crime-fighting agency calls members of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
  • Summons linked to complaint against Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul.
  • Gandhis accused of illegally gaining control of properties worth $300 million.

India's financial crime-fighting agency wants to question the two most senior members of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who lead the main opposition Congress party, as it investigates a complaint of money laundering, the party said on Wednesday.

The summons by the enforcement directorate is linked to a nine-year-old complaint by a lawmaker of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, the party said.

The lawmaker, Subramanian Swamy, had accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of properties worth $300 million.

"A disgusting and cowardly conspiracy is being hatched against the leadership of the Indian National Congress to mislead the country," the Congress party said in a statement that condemned the notice sent to the Gandhis.

"The entire party and every worker will stand shoulder to shoulder with them and we will fight and win this attack on the country's democracy."

The assets in question had belonged to a firm that published the National Herald newspaper, founded in 1937 by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather.

For his part, Swamy welcomed the action by the enforcement directorate and said he hoped they would be jailed, adding on Twitter, "From bail to jail as soon as possible."

An enforcement directorate spokesperson declined to comment. It was not immediately clear why the agency was acting now.

Congress ruled for decades after its founders led India to independence in 1947 from British colonial rule. But its fortunes have declined precipitously since the BJP easily defeated it in the general elections of 2014 and 2019.

More From World:

Dubai expat deported and jailed for stabbing girlfriend in sleep

Dubai expat deported and jailed for stabbing girlfriend in sleep
Indian woman murders her six children by throwing them in well

Indian woman murders her six children by throwing them in well
Biden asks New Zealand’s Ardern for advice on extremist gun violence

Biden asks New Zealand’s Ardern for advice on extremist gun violence
Girl survives rare attack by cougar

Girl survives rare attack by cougar
'The Conjuring' haunted house sold for $1.5 million

'The Conjuring' haunted house sold for $1.5 million
Israel, UAE boost ties with free trade pact

Israel, UAE boost ties with free trade pact
Watch: Brazilian man escapes accident miraculously

Watch: Brazilian man escapes accident miraculously
Kids to be offered insects in schools to test eco-friendly meat substitutes

Kids to be offered insects in schools to test eco-friendly meat substitutes
Nepal says bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash recovered

Nepal says bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash recovered
Watch: Girl born with 4 arms, 4 legs undergoes surgery

Watch: Girl born with 4 arms, 4 legs undergoes surgery
Watch: Man dressed as old lady smears cake over Mona Lisa

Watch: Man dressed as old lady smears cake over Mona Lisa

Latest

view all