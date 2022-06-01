Prince Charles gets into Queen's Platinum Jubilee spirit, shakes a leg with fan at Highgrove Gardens

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, got into the #PlatinumJubilee spirit at a special dance at Highgrove Gardens.

The Prince of Wales appeared shaking a leg with a royal fan while taking parts in the Queen's platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The royal family shared the adorable photo of the future king to Their official Instagram on Wednesday.

As part of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, The Prince’s Foundation is welcoming more than 250 people, who are at risk of social isolation, to its sites across the UK for a series of celebratory tea dances.



Previously, the prince took part in the traditional drum dance in Yellowknife on the third day of their visit to Canada.