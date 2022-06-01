 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
DWDeutsche Welle

Priyanka Chopra mourns singer KK’s death: ‘gone too soon’

By
DWDeutsche Welle

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has mourned the death of the renowned Indian singer KK who breathed his last at the age of 53 on Tuesday, Kolkata.

The Matrix Resurrections actor joined fellow stars to express her condolences to the late star and honour his memory.

The Sky Is Pink actor tweeted,” Gone too soon. Condolences to @jyothykk, Nakul, Taamara, and everyone who grieves today. Rest in Power KK.”

On Tuesday night, the Pyaar Ke Pal hit-maker was performing at a college festival at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium. After the concert, the musician reportedly complained of chest pain and collapsed on the stairs.

Following his ill health, the 53-year-old singer was taken to CMRI hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.


