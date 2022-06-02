What’s Jemima Goldsmith's wish?

British journalist and former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan Jemima Goldsmith. — Twitter/File

Following an end to the six-week-long trial examining actor Johnny Depp's claims that ex-wife Amber Heard defamed him, British journalist and former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, Thursday also shared her stance on the entire controversy.



Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote: “I wish Johnny Depp would now give a statement waiving all Amber Heard’s damages, saying it was never about the money.”

Jemima further added that she hoped Depp urges the trolls to stand down and wish her well.

A US jury Wednesday found both Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation — but sided more strongly with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.



The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of "sexual violence" was defamatory to Depp. Meanwhile, the panel awarded Heard $2 million in damages.