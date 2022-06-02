 
Thursday Jun 02 2022
Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

 
After seven weeks of bombshell testimony in the $100 million Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, a jury in Fairfax, Virginia has ruled in favour of Johnny Depp.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star has been awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million and then she filed a countersuit against him for $100 million. They each claim the other defamed them.

Judge Penney Azcarate brought the jury in at 3 p.m. to announce the verdict at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia where the trial has been ongoing for six weeks.

