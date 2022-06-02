 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Lily Collins ‘reunites’ with Ashley Park in France to begin filming 'Emily in Paris' season 3

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Lily Collins ‘reunites’ with Ashley Park in France to begin filming Emily in Paris season 3
Lily Collins ‘reunites’ with Ashley Park in France to begin filming 'Emily in Paris' season 3

British-American actress Lily Collins is saying bonjour to her fans from France as she officially begins filming the much-awaited season three of her popular Netflix show Emily In Paris.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mirror Mirror actress, 33, posted a gorgeous picture of herself with co-star Ashley Park from the city of lights.

With the Eiffel Tower in distance, Collins and Park looked ever-so-happy to be back on the sets of the show— as they smiled whilst throwing their hands in the air.


She shared the picture with the caption, 'Reunited in Paris! Let season 3 filming begin!…'

Park, who played the popular character of Mindy Chen on the hit show, shared the same photo, with the caption, 'those Americans roaming Paris again yayyyyy!'

In the picture, Collins was seen flaunting her cool street fashion look in a chic pair of jeans and boots with a cropped gray sweater. She paired her outfit with a black jacket and a brown scarf tied around her neck.


The Emily in Paris official Instagram also shared a season three update with a picture featuring a script for the cast’s table read.

“Back at the table together, and it’s not for a client meeting or a dinner party. Production on season 3 is starting now! 

More From Entertainment:

Sharon Osbourne sides with Johnny Depp, says he’s a gentle soul but lost his rag

Sharon Osbourne sides with Johnny Depp, says he’s a gentle soul but lost his rag
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis beam alongside Kate Middleton at Jubilee parade

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis beam alongside Kate Middleton at Jubilee parade
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals their son was rushed to E.R. due to ‘bad allergic reaction’

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals their son was rushed to E.R. due to ‘bad allergic reaction’
Sam Asghari breaks down what he loves about Britney Spears

Sam Asghari breaks down what he loves about Britney Spears
Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with spectacular parade: See

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with spectacular parade: See
Kris Jenner keeps Emmy Award in her office: Here’s why

Kris Jenner keeps Emmy Award in her office: Here’s why
Just In: Amber Heard to appeal after 'disappointing' loss against Depp, rep confirms

Just In: Amber Heard to appeal after 'disappointing' loss against Depp, rep confirms
Meghan Markle 'broke toxic cycle' by ending relationship with dad Thomas: Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle 'broke toxic cycle' by ending relationship with dad Thomas: Omid Scobie
When Prince Philip made witty remark about David, Victoria Beckham wedding thrones

When Prince Philip made witty remark about David, Victoria Beckham wedding thrones
Britney Spears’ fiance Sam Asghari opens up about their heartbreaking miscarriage

Britney Spears’ fiance Sam Asghari opens up about their heartbreaking miscarriage

Meghan Markle 'relentlessly thinks about herself' as she spends week in UK

Meghan Markle 'relentlessly thinks about herself' as she spends week in UK
Johnny Depp could become ‘world's highest paid actor’ after win against Amber Heard: PR Expert

Johnny Depp could become ‘world's highest paid actor’ after win against Amber Heard: PR Expert

Latest

view all