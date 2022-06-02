Lily Collins ‘reunites’ with Ashley Park in France to begin filming 'Emily in Paris' season 3

British-American actress Lily Collins is saying bonjour to her fans from France as she officially begins filming the much-awaited season three of her popular Netflix show Emily In Paris.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mirror Mirror actress, 33, posted a gorgeous picture of herself with co-star Ashley Park from the city of lights.

With the Eiffel Tower in distance, Collins and Park looked ever-so-happy to be back on the sets of the show— as they smiled whilst throwing their hands in the air.





She shared the picture with the caption, 'Reunited in Paris! Let season 3 filming begin!…'

Park, who played the popular character of Mindy Chen on the hit show, shared the same photo, with the caption, 'those Americans roaming Paris again yayyyyy!'

In the picture, Collins was seen flaunting her cool street fashion look in a chic pair of jeans and boots with a cropped gray sweater. She paired her outfit with a black jacket and a brown scarf tied around her neck.





The Emily in Paris official Instagram also shared a season three update with a picture featuring a script for the cast’s table read.

“Back at the table together, and it’s not for a client meeting or a dinner party. Production on season 3 is starting now!