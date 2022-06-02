 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen’s Jubilee marred with arrests as protestors crash William-led parade

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations kicked off on Thursday with the Trooping the Colour parade led by Prince William, however, reports of several arrests being made at the festivities have come in.

As per ITV, the Metropolitan Police made numerous arrests after a certain group attempted to crash and enter the ceremonial route of the Trooping the Colour parade before it took off.

Members of the group were pulled away from the bath of a marching military band as they paraded along the route near Buckingham Palace early on Thursday.

Footage from the incident shared online shows the Met police detaining crowds wearing crowns as they take to the parade path.

The Met police also took to Twitter to share an update about the arrests, tweeting: “Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”

