Thursday Jun 02 2022
Amber Heard’s lawyer talks social media’s impact on jury

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine Bredehoft has just taken to mass media outlets to share her thoughts on jury tampering, as well as her fears surrounding ‘contamination’.

These revelations were made by the lawyer during her interview with the Today Show.

There, she began by proposing the positiy of tampering and admitted, “Absolutely. Jurors [weren’t supposed to be looking at social media], but how can you not [be aware]?”

“They went home every night. They have families. Their families are on social media.”

“We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There is no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it. It was was horrible.”

