Matthew Morrison slams allegations about leaving SYTYCD: ‘blatantly untrue’

Glee famed Matthew Morrison has recently rejected claims about his exit from So You Think You Can Dance on his social media handle.



Earlier, a source allegedly reported that Morrison was fired from the judging panel after he sent “inappropriate messages” to a female contestant.

In light of this, the actor turned to Instagram on Thursday and posted a video in which he hit back at the claims and called them “blatantly untrue”.

“‘It’s really unfortunate that I really have to defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” he asserted.

Then the 43-year-old read out the message that he claimed he sent out on the show.

“Hey it’s Matthew, if you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk [about] some things.” The end,” it read.

Morrison clarified, “I sent this because this dancer and I share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show.”

He went on to add, “No way I want this to take away from the show because dance has always been a unifying and healing modality and I genuinely wish all the contestants and my fellow judges all the best.”

Meanwhile, Morrison’s spouse Renee Puente also came forward in support of her husband and re-shared the video on her IG page.



In the caption, the former model defended Morrison and wrote, “My husband has finally been given an opportunity to speak his truth and has done so with such grace and integrity in a situation that is complex and incredibly complicated.”

She continued, “'Stop perpetuating hate and shame. Period. NO ONE DESERVES IT. Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness. If, in our heart, we still cling to anything – anger, anxiety or possessions – we cannot be free.”

For the unversed, Morrison and Puente tied the knot in 2014 and share two kids.

See here:



