At least six killed in India chemical factory explosion

Explosion at a chemical factory in northern India’s Hapur district. — Twitter/@ZOONewsTV

Twenty people injured in explosion.

Accident happens after boiler burst at industrial facility.

“Rescue operations are underway,” says police spokesman.

LUCKNOW: At least six people were killed and 20 injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in northern India’s Hapur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The accident happened after a boiler burst at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, around 60 kilometres from New Delhi, police spokesman Surendra Singh told Reuters.

“Rescue operations are underway,” Singh said, adding that the death toll could go up because a number of people were severely injured.

Industrial accidents are common in India and often blamed on people flouting safety norms, as well as lax inspection by government officials.