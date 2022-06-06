 
world
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Woman in US finds $36,000 cash in couch she got for free

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Vicky Umodu, the woman who found the cash, returned the money back as it is. — Unsplash/@paulweaver
Vicky Umodu, the woman who found the cash, returned the money back as it is. — Unsplash/@paulweaver

  • She got the couch on Craigslist for free.
  • She found a lump in one cushion where she found envelopes of cash. 
  • Family who gave away couch say it belonged to loved one who passed away.

A woman in California, USA, found $36,000 hidden within the cushion of a couch she got for free from Craigslist, ABC7 News reported.

What is even more interesting is that Vicky Umodu, the woman who found the cash, returned the money back as it is. 

Umodu was looking for cheap ways to furnish her home. She was glad to find a couch that was being given away. 

"I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in," she told ABC7 from her home in Colton, near Los Angeles this week.

However, she soon realised that there was more to the giveaway than just the sofa set.

She found a lump in one of the cushions. Upon checking, she discovered envelopes full of cash. 

"I was just telling my son, come! I was screaming, this is money! I need to call the guy."

She immediately called the person from whom she had gotten the couch and returned the money.

The family who gave away the couch said it belonged to a loved one who had just passed away. They said that they did not know where the cash had come from.

To thank Umodu, the family gave her $2,000 which was enough for her to buy a new refrigerator.

"I was not expecting a dime," said Umodu.

More From World:

UK PM Boris Johnson braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM Boris Johnson braced for Tory no-confidence vote
Pakistan’s traditional truck art captivates Canadians

Pakistan’s traditional truck art captivates Canadians
Video: Man cooks on the seat of a scooter in India

Video: Man cooks on the seat of a scooter in India
Sons kill mother after she refuses to let one of them marry girlfriend

Sons kill mother after she refuses to let one of them marry girlfriend
Watch: Dogs named 'Bhoori' and 'Kalloo' get married in India

Watch: Dogs named 'Bhoori' and 'Kalloo' get married in India
After 'partygate', UK PM Johnson faces confidence vote

After 'partygate', UK PM Johnson faces confidence vote
Sad about being short? Study shows tall people at risk of several serious health conditions

Sad about being short? Study shows tall people at risk of several serious health conditions
Watch hundreds of students say goodbye to 72-year-old teacher

Watch hundreds of students say goodbye to 72-year-old teacher
Watch: Are penguins chasing this butterfly or is the butterfly leading penguins?

Watch: Are penguins chasing this butterfly or is the butterfly leading penguins?
Watch: Mukesh Ambani poses with grandson Prithvi at family event

Watch: Mukesh Ambani poses with grandson Prithvi at family event
Nine dead in three mass shootings across United States

Nine dead in three mass shootings across United States
Dozens killed, scores injured in Bangladesh container depot fire

Dozens killed, scores injured in Bangladesh container depot fire

Latest

view all