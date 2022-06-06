 
world
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Video: Man cooks on the seat of a scooter in India

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

—Screengrab via Twitter/@hvgoenka
—Screengrab via Twitter/@hvgoenka

In a surprising incident from India, a man could be seen cooking on the seat of a Vespa motorbike, without any external heat. 

India is majorly affected by heatwave, with temperatures soaring in the country.

The video was shared by an entrepreneur Harsh Goenka on Twitter. In the video, a man could be seen cooking a popular South Indian food item, Dosa, on the seat of the scooter. 

He carefully spreads out the Dosa batter on the hot seat in a circular shape. The caption of the video reads: "Look at our innovative spirit! Here is a person exploiting the heat outside and making dosa!"

In the video, the caption says, "Vespa Dosa done by professionals at 40 degrees temperature outside in summer.”

After the batter is spread, it starts turning light brown when flipped.

The video has garnered almost 30,000 views.

A user commented: "Use of renewable energy."

“Wow! Saving on fuel and carbon footprint. Helping Government control inflation and reduce prices," added another.

More From World:

UK PM Boris Johnson braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM Boris Johnson braced for Tory no-confidence vote
Pakistan’s traditional truck art captivates Canadians

Pakistan’s traditional truck art captivates Canadians
Woman in US finds $36,000 cash in couch she got for free

Woman in US finds $36,000 cash in couch she got for free
Sons kill mother after she refuses to let one of them marry girlfriend

Sons kill mother after she refuses to let one of them marry girlfriend
Watch: Dogs named 'Bhoori' and 'Kalloo' get married in India

Watch: Dogs named 'Bhoori' and 'Kalloo' get married in India
After 'partygate', UK PM Johnson faces confidence vote

After 'partygate', UK PM Johnson faces confidence vote
Sad about being short? Study shows tall people at risk of several serious health conditions

Sad about being short? Study shows tall people at risk of several serious health conditions
Watch hundreds of students say goodbye to 72-year-old teacher

Watch hundreds of students say goodbye to 72-year-old teacher
Watch: Are penguins chasing this butterfly or is the butterfly leading penguins?

Watch: Are penguins chasing this butterfly or is the butterfly leading penguins?
Watch: Mukesh Ambani poses with grandson Prithvi at family event

Watch: Mukesh Ambani poses with grandson Prithvi at family event
Nine dead in three mass shootings across United States

Nine dead in three mass shootings across United States
Dozens killed, scores injured in Bangladesh container depot fire

Dozens killed, scores injured in Bangladesh container depot fire

Latest

view all