Video: Man cooks on the seat of a scooter in India

—Screengrab via Twitter/@hvgoenka

In a surprising incident from India, a man could be seen cooking on the seat of a Vespa motorbike, without any external heat.

India is majorly affected by heatwave, with temperatures soaring in the country.

The video was shared by an entrepreneur Harsh Goenka on Twitter. In the video, a man could be seen cooking a popular South Indian food item, Dosa, on the seat of the scooter.

He carefully spreads out the Dosa batter on the hot seat in a circular shape. The caption of the video reads: "Look at our innovative spirit! Here is a person exploiting the heat outside and making dosa!"

In the video, the caption says, "Vespa Dosa done by professionals at 40 degrees temperature outside in summer.”

After the batter is spread, it starts turning light brown when flipped.

The video has garnered almost 30,000 views.

A user commented: "Use of renewable energy."

“Wow! Saving on fuel and carbon footprint. Helping Government control inflation and reduce prices," added another.