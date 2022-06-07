 
entertainment
Travis Barker congratulates son Landon as he graduates high school: ‘So proud of you’

Travis Barker celebrated his eldest son Landon Asher on graduating high school with a sweet social media tribute.

Taking to Instagram, the Blink-182 drummer dropped some black and white photos featuring him and Landon.

“So proud of you @landonasherbarker,” the musician captioned the post.

He added, “It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become.”

Concluding his post, Barker wrote, “Congratulations on graduating, I love you.”

In the comment section, Barker’s new wife and Landon’s stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, also showered love on her step son.

She wrote, “I am so proud of you @landonasherbarker!!”

Reacting to the post, Landon replied, “I Love you!”

Barker is father to two kids, Landon and daughter Alabama, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The two were previously married for four years from 2004 – 2008.

He shares a special bond with Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya from her previous marriage to Oscar De La Hoya.

The 46-year-old is now also a step-father to Kardashian and her ex-Scott Disick’s three kids; Mason, Penelope, and Reign.


