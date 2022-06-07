FIR filed against BJP spokesperson for blasphemy as 15 Muslim nations unite, including UAE

A demonstrator stomps a poster of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, Nupur Sharma, during a protest after her blasphemous comments on Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) on a street in Mumbai, India, June 6, 2022. — Reuters

Nupur Sharma asked by Maharashtra Police to appear before them on June 22.

Mumbai police registered FIR against her on May 28.

Most recently, the UAE’s foreign ministry condemned BJP comments.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma following her derogatory and hateful remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), The Hindu reported.



She was asked by Maharashtra Police to appear before the investigating officers on June 22 to record her statement about her alleged objectionable comments.

An official said that Sharma has been informed via email and post. The Pydonie police in Mumbai, too, have registered an FIR against her.

Charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between groups), and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), Mumbai police had registered an FIR against the politician on May 28 for her disrespectful comments during a TV debate.

The comments sparked many protests throughout India.

Following the incident, 15 Muslim nations joined hands to stand against Indian politicians' derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), reported NDTV.



The countries include Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Maldives, Libya, Turkiye, Indonesia, and now the UAE, which is a close Indian ally.

A protest in Karachi, Pakistan against the BJP members’ blasphemous comments.—Reuters

Two senior officials of India’s ruling party BJP, spokesperson Nupur Sharma and media head Naveen Kumar Jindal disrespected Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The incident sparked an outcry in the Muslim world, affecting diplomatic ties.

Read more: Pakistan strongly condemns derogatory remarks by BJP spokespersons against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)



Following the commotion, BJP suspended both its party members.

Most recently, the UAE’s foreign ministry condemned BJP's comments saying they were "contrary to moral and humanitarian values and principles”, Al Jazeera reported.



Qatar asked for a public apology while Iran summoned its Indian ambassador to protest.

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, who belongs to the Communist Party of India, said: "It's high time to raise a unanimous voice against the forces of bigotry."

Amir Ali, professor of political science at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Al Jazeera: "The dire situation of Muslims in India can be gauged from the fact that now the BJP does not have a single Muslim member of Parliament. Not even one.”

