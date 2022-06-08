 
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
Teenager in India shoots mother dead, hides body for two days at home

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

(representational) A 16-year-old boy murdered his mother using his fathers licensed gun after a heated argument over the game. —Unsplash/Onur Binay
(representational) A 16-year-old boy murdered his mother using his father's licensed gun after a heated argument over the game. —Unsplash/Onur Binay

  • 16-year-old boy murders mother using father's licensed gun.
  • Father is in army posted in different part of country.
  • He uses room freshener to deal with body's smell.

A teenager from Uttar Pradesh, India, shot his mother dead after she prohibited him from playing mobile phone games and then hid her body for two days, reported NDTV.

The police reported that the 16-year-old boy murdered his mother using his father's licensed gun after a heated argument over a game.

After the crime, he hid his mother's body at home for two days and used a room freshener to deal with the body's smell. He also threatened his nine-year-old sister saying he would kill her if she told anyone. 

"On Tuesday evening when the smell of the decomposed body became severe and he informed his father about the incident," said SM Qasim Abidi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow.

Following the confession, the father, who is in the army, posted in a different part of the country, informed the neighbours, who then reported the matter to the police.

While the boy first made up a different story saying an electrician shot his mother dead, he later confessed the truth during interrogation. 

