Survey shows most UK Muslims face discrimination at workplaces

A Muslim woman wearing a veil walks along a road in the town in Blackburn, northern England, October 13, 2006. — Reuters

A recent survey conducted in the UK showed that seven out of 10 Muslims employed in the country right now have experienced at least some form of Islamophobic behaviour at their workplaces, reported TRT.

The survey was employed by a new online publication named Hyphen, focusing on issues important to Muslims across the UK and Europe.

A total of 1,503 British Muslims were made part of the survey where they were interviewed between April 22 and May 10. The demographic data that was collected included age, gender, ethnicity, and regions of the respondents.

According to the findings, black Muslims experienced more anti-Muslim encounters than other Muslims. For instance, while 37% of Muslims generally faced discrimination during recruitment, in marked contrast, 58% of black Muslims reported the same.

Muslims faced most discrimination during work-related engagements as 42% reported anti-Muslim discrimination during work events, while 40% said they faced impediments in terms of professional growth and promotions.

However, most people were also found to be hopeful. Despite the rise in Islamophobic sentiments, more than half of the respondents said that their lives overall had improved over the past five years. They also felt that Muslims enjoyed more acceptance in the UK when compared to the past.

Sixty-eight per cent of Muslims said that the participation of the community had increased in the country.

The report concluded that the government needed to mend its approach toward the BAME (black, asian, and minority ethnic) communities in order to achieve more equality in society.