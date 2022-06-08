Police arrest BJP leader for derogatory tweets against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harshit Srivastava. — Twitter/@Harshit28317688

BJP leader is member of party's youth wing and student council.

"His posts were objectionable," say police.

Police add that "unbiased and strict action will be taken" against anyone "who tries to stir up a communal frenzy."

The Kanpur Police has arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harshit Srivastava for publishing derogatory tweets against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), reported India Today.

This happened a few days after clashes broke out in Uttar Pradesh city when BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma — who is now suspended — also passed derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The leader who has been arrested is a member of BJP’s Youth Wing and student council whose tweets have now been deleted.

Commenting on the development, Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said: "His posts were objectionable. Police took immediate action and registered a case under relevant sections, following which he was arrested."

“The government’s policy is very clear. If anyone tries to stir up a communal frenzy or disturb social harmony, unbiased and strict actions will be taken,” added the commissioner.

The remarks passed by the BJP leaders attracted backlash from Muslim countries, after which Sharma and another leader named Naveen Kumar Jindal were suspended.

FIR filed against Nupur Sharma as 15 Muslim nations unite

A day prior, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Sharma following her derogatory and hateful remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

She was asked by Maharashtra Police to appear before the investigating officers on June 22 to record her statement about her alleged objectionable comments.

Charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between groups), and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), Mumbai police had registered an FIR against the politician on May 28 for her disrespectful comments during a TV debate.