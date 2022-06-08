Father gets his son's sneakers painted in Karachi during visit to Pakistan

Hand-painted shoes from Karachi.—Twitter/@TheTajNihal

A father got his son's sneakers hand-painted with truck art in Karachi when he visited Pakistan.

The son, who goes by the name of Mr Nico Robin, shared a picture of the artistic masterpiece on Twitter.

The unknown hand painter in Karachi completely changed the look of plain white sneakers into funky ones with bright colours and traditional Pakistani truck-art patterns.

The post, which shows three pairs of vibrant sneakers, soon went viral.

The caption read: “God bless my father, who went and got these hand-painted in Karachi, Pakistan.”

The internet fell in love with the footwear featuring intricate designs and colours that represent Pakistan globally.

It was not mentioned where the man or his father was from.

“Absolute fire,” a user commented.



Another user wrote: “I absolutely love the ferocity of these kicks.”

"The amount of detail of shading in just one rose alone.. marvellous," commented another.



