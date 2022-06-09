Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin spark frenzy with PDA-filled day date in NYC

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are painting the town red with their love in New York City.

The couple was spotted strolling on the streets of Soho Thursday morning, while packed on the PDA, affectionately holding hands.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson, 32, and the co-founder of Coldplay band Chris Martin have always kept their 5-year-long relationship pretty private, making it pretty difficult for the Paparazzi to keep their track.

But this time, it seemed to be a good day for the Paparazzi, as they were able to get rare glimpse of the couple going arm in arm on a day date in NYC. The The High Note was clearly seen leaning on his boyfriends Chris Martin,45, arm.

The couple was dressed casually in the colours-of-love, with Johnson styling a pink top with an open pink button up and black pants, while Martin sported a light grey winter’s cap, a printed pink-yellowish tie die T-shirt and black trousers. He also had a white shirt tied around his waist.