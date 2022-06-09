Johnny Depp, Amber Heard ‘bloodied each other up’ for shocking reason: Insider

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been hit with accusations that they both plotted to ‘bloody each other up’ with the lawsuit and have very similar career trajectories because of it.

Former entertainment lawyer Matthew Belloni made this observation.

According to Insider, he claimed, “Both of them will work again, but I think it will be a while before a major studio will consider them 'safe' enough to bet on.”

However, the industry insider also pointed out the future implications of both the trial, as well as the loss of the duo’s career options.

Before concluding he was quoted saying, “The personal baggage that was revealed in this trial was just too icky for a studio to want to deal with.”