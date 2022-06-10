 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married!

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married!
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have said 'I do'!

The couple was joined by 60 guests Thursday night in Los Angeles including prominent stars like Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton.

As per reports, the 40-year-old walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told PEOPLE. "I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

"Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November," the insider said. "It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect."

Her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline ,were not in attendance.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton made 'no effort' with blood Lilibet during Jubilee

Prince William, Kate Middleton made 'no effort' with blood Lilibet during Jubilee
Britney Spears 'aggressive' ex-husband goes Instagram Live to 'crash her wedding'

Britney Spears 'aggressive' ex-husband goes Instagram Live to 'crash her wedding'
Camille Vasquez says it is 'unethical' to date Johnny Depp, adds 'I love really deeply'

Camille Vasquez says it is 'unethical' to date Johnny Depp, adds 'I love really deeply'
Kim Kardashian 'trusts' Pete Davidson with kids, he gives them 'a lot of attention'

Kim Kardashian 'trusts' Pete Davidson with kids, he gives them 'a lot of attention'
Prince William: Citizen showers praises on future king after Duke makes kind gesture

Prince William: Citizen showers praises on future king after Duke makes kind gesture

Johnny Depp pays tribute to Hollywood actress in new song after winning lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp pays tribute to Hollywood actress in new song after winning lawsuit against Amber Heard

Prince Harry's lawyers say paper implied he had lied, UK court hears

Prince Harry's lawyers say paper implied he had lied, UK court hears
Prince William spotted selling homeless magazine in London

Prince William spotted selling homeless magazine in London
Kris Jenner, million others react as Justin Bieber extols Kanye West

Kris Jenner, million others react as Justin Bieber extols Kanye West

Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change

Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change
'Amber Heard didn’t take accountability for anything,' claims Johnny Depp's lawyer

'Amber Heard didn’t take accountability for anything,' claims Johnny Depp's lawyer
Prince Harry and Meghan snubbed by Kate Middle and William during UK visit?

Prince Harry and Meghan snubbed by Kate Middle and William during UK visit?

Latest

view all