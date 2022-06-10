Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married!

The couple was joined by 60 guests Thursday night in Los Angeles including prominent stars like Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton.

As per reports, the 40-year-old walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told PEOPLE. "I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

"Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November," the insider said. "It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect."



Her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline ,were not in attendance.

