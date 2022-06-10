Coalition govt leaders show confidence in PM Shehbaz ahead of budget 2022-23

Zardari hosts dinner for leaders of coalition govt.

Coalition leaders resolve to steer country out of crisis ahead of budget 2022-23.

Discuss federal budget 2022-23 to be presented today in NA.



ISLAMABAD: In a bid to express unity among the members of the coalition government, PPP Vice-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari hosted the ruling alliance for dinner on the eve of the unveiling of budget 2022-23, where the coalition leaders resolved to steer the country out of crises, The News reported Friday.



On the occasion, the leaders of the coalition government discussed the country's current political and economic scenario and the budget for the incoming fiscal year due to be presented in the National Assembly today (Friday). They also expressed confidence in the prime minister and appreciated the efforts of Asif Ali Zardari for uniting the coalition partners on a single platform.

The politicians who attended the dinner included Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool, JWP head Shah Zain Bugti, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi, MNA Aslam Bhootani, BNP (Mengal) leader Agha Hassan Baloch and ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan.

In addition to this, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, MLA of Kashmir Assembly Chaudhry Yasin, Minister for Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Defence Production Israr Tareen, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others were also present at the dinner.

However, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari did not attend the dinner meeting as he was in self-quarantine after returning from a foreign trip.