Watch: 'Saviours' rescue baby elephant from ditch

Baby elephant in a ditch.—Screengrab via Twitter/@ParveenKaswan

A heartwarming video of a baby elephant being rescued is going viral on social media with it garnering more than 47,000 views as of the writing of this piece.

The clip was published on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.

The video shows a baby elephant stuck in a ditch as rescuers try to pull it out. Due to the weight of the animal, it turned out to be a difficult task. An excavator was also used to widen the ditch.

The rescuers got close to the baby animal and tied a rope around its body.

Kaswan wrote in his post on the microblogging platform that his team was informed about the calf at around 1am in the morning. The team spent over four hours of the night helping the elephant.

After it was pulled out, it was directed to its herd.

The post has received over 3,000 likes and more than 260 people have retweeted it.



Social media users were impressed and praised the forest department's work.

"You are the saviours of our wildlife," a user wrote.

"Super rescue operation. My respect for the entire team," chimed in another.