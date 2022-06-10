Long march: Imran Khan caused disorder in capital, police tells SC

Friday Jun 10, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Friday submitted their report to the Supreme Court, declaring Imran Khan responsible for causing disorder in the federal capital during PTI's "Azadi March".
The report, regarding the violence during PTI's long march on May 25, further stated that the party chairman had directed protesters to enter the Red Zone after the culmination of the march against the court's orders to hold a rally on H-9 ground.
The apex court, over Islamabad High Court Bar Association's (IHCBA) plea challenging the government's decision to block the roads to stop the march, had directed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and other relevant authorities to submit a report explaining whether the judicial orders were violated in the May 25 riots in Islamabad.
The SC has directed that the IGP of Islamabad, the Chief Commissioner of ICT, the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, the Director-General of Intelligence Bureau, and the Director-General of ISI shall file reports answering, the following questions:
In the report, the police stated that 700-800 protesters violated the court's orders by entering the Red Zone.
The police claimed that a total of 21 citizens were injured while the PTI protesters, equipped with arms and sticks, tried to enter the restricted area. During this, the police used tear gas shelling to disperse the protestors.
More to follow...