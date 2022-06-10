 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani declares she won’t be 'another Tom Holland'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani declares she won’t be like another Tom Holland
Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani declares she won’t be like another Tom Holland

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has assured Marvel Studio’s President Kevin Feige that she won’t be like another Tom Holland.

On Thursday, Vellani appeared on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show in which she spoke about some of her fun moments from the MCU movie.

In the show, Noah questioned the actress to share any secret details from the movie to which she replied, “You are barking up the wrong tree”.

However, Vellani revealed that she would not be another Holland who played leading character in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I, like, swore an oath to Kevin Feige. I'm like, 'You will not get a Tom Holland out of me, nothing's coming out,'” she quipped.

Apart from that, the starlet also opened up about her journey of how she auditioned for and eventually got the role of Kamala Khan in the latest MCU movie.

For the unversed, the movie has been receiving rave reviews from movie critics and audience.

To note, the story revolves around an Avengers-obsessed teenager from Jersey City who finally gets her own superpowers. 

Watch here:



More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused of ‘gaslighting’ the public

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused of ‘gaslighting’ the public
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari wedding photos out! See pics here

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari wedding photos out! See pics here

Meghan Markle will share Jubilee footage with Netflix: ‘No doubt’

Meghan Markle will share Jubilee footage with Netflix: ‘No doubt’
Law professor targets Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez in ‘offensive’ tweets

Law professor targets Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez in ‘offensive’ tweets
Prince Harry needs ‘coaching’ to ‘interact’ with Prince William: ‘Embarrassing!’

Prince Harry needs ‘coaching’ to ‘interact’ with Prince William: ‘Embarrassing!’
Angelina Jolie made ‘huge effort’ to nurture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance dreams: reports

Angelina Jolie made ‘huge effort’ to nurture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance dreams: reports
Australia’s longest-running soap Neighbours calls it a wrap

Australia’s longest-running soap Neighbours calls it a wrap
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘won’t even be newsworthy’ in ‘a few years’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘won’t even be newsworthy’ in ‘a few years’
Halsey accused of 'disability discrimination' and 'non-payment of overtime wages'

Halsey accused of 'disability discrimination' and 'non-payment of overtime wages'
Kylie Jenner leaves fans jaw-dropped with selfie in $200K Lamborghini

Kylie Jenner leaves fans jaw-dropped with selfie in $200K Lamborghini
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running into brick walls’ with the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running into brick walls’ with the Firm
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez lauds his ‘bravery’ for exposing his life to seek justice

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez lauds his ‘bravery’ for exposing his life to seek justice

Latest

view all