No more 'breaking news' banners on CNN, says new chief

Chris Licht, the new leader of CNN, announced that the "Breaking News" banner will now be only used for truly urgent incidents, Business Standard reported.

Inheriting the media outlet a month ago from the former President of CNN, Jeff Zucker, Licht is making new changes, one of which is his focus on "more nuance and less hype."

Some CNN journalists wonder if 50-year-old Licht will be able to manage such a huge news network considering he is not experienced with such a massive number of employees.

“I’m not here to get into the weeds of day-to-day editorial decision-making,” Licht had told employees on his first day.

Licht is receiving criticism from those who are aware of the internal matters of CNN. The new chief is aware of the feedback and says, “I am going to make decisions slower than some would like."

Licht also told advertisers that he wished to "disrupt" morning television. He said that he wanted a more "conversational approach" with the viewers.

The lifelong producer is looking for a wider range of viewpoints on the cable network and plans to invite more Republicans and conservatives on the political shows.

Prima facie, Licht is trying to reduce the "showman-like tendencies" that the former chief, Zucker, had strongly ingrained in CNN during his nine-year-long tenure.