 
world
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

No more 'breaking news' banners on CNN, says new chief

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

No more breaking news banners on CNN, says new chief

  • "Breaking News" banner will now be only used for truly urgent incidents.
  • Licht making new changes with his focus on more nuance and less hype.
  • He believes in challenging "the traditional philosophy of cable news.”

Chris Licht, the new leader of CNN, announced that the "Breaking News" banner will now be only used for truly urgent incidents, Business Standard reported.

Inheriting the media outlet a month ago from the former President of CNN, Jeff Zucker, Licht is making new changes, one of which is his focus on "more nuance and less hype."

Some CNN journalists wonder if 50-year-old Licht will be able to manage such a huge news network considering he is not experienced with such a massive number of employees.

“I’m not here to get into the weeds of day-to-day editorial decision-making,” Licht had told employees on his first day. 

He believes in challenging "the traditional philosophy of cable news.”

Licht is receiving criticism from those who are aware of the internal matters of CNN. The new chief is aware of the feedback and says, “I am going to make decisions slower than some would like."

Licht also told advertisers that he wished to "disrupt" morning television. He said that he wanted a more "conversational approach" with the viewers.

The lifelong producer is looking for a wider range of viewpoints on the cable network and plans to invite more Republicans and conservatives on the political shows. 

Prima facie, Licht is trying to reduce the "showman-like tendencies" that the former chief, Zucker, had strongly ingrained in CNN during his nine-year-long tenure.

More From World:

Malaysia intends to abolish mandatory death penalty

Malaysia intends to abolish mandatory death penalty
Watch: 'Saviours' rescue baby elephant from ditch

Watch: 'Saviours' rescue baby elephant from ditch

'I will be banned from entering Palestine': student who snubbed Blinken talks to Geo TV

'I will be banned from entering Palestine': student who snubbed Blinken talks to Geo TV
Suspended India ruling party spokeswoman in more trouble after Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) remarks

Suspended India ruling party spokeswoman in more trouble after Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) remarks
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett holds talks in UAE after Iran snub, trade deal

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett holds talks in UAE after Iran snub, trade deal
Mother in India sells baby for Rs550,000 to buy home appliances

Mother in India sells baby for Rs550,000 to buy home appliances
'Under Modi, India has become a petty, vindictive nation,' says Indian journalist

'Under Modi, India has become a petty, vindictive nation,' says Indian journalist
Video: Mother ties child with ropes and leaves her under sun, gets booked

Video: Mother ties child with ropes and leaves her under sun, gets booked
India on high alert after Al Qaeda suicide attacks threat over blasphemous remarks

India on high alert after Al Qaeda suicide attacks threat over blasphemous remarks
In pictures: Pink 'soul refresher' unites wilting Pakistanis and Indians

In pictures: Pink 'soul refresher' unites wilting Pakistanis and Indians

Latest

view all