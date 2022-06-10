Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds star in ironic Father's Day comedy skit

Nick Cannon celebrated Fathers Day by taking a dig at himself with a 'vasectomy' ad

Ryan Reynolds ‘asked’ Nick Cannon to help celebrate Father’s Day by recreating his iconic 'vasectomy’ cocktail advertisement after Cannon announced that he is expecting more children this year.

“It’s almost Father’s Day, and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate the mother of all cocktails: the Vasectomy,” Cannon was seen saying at the start of the advertisement.

Cannon appears in the advertisement for Aviation American Gin, and is seen preparing the drink with gin, cranberry juice, tonic water, and American Gin, before joking about how every ingredient represents different aspects of fatherhood.

“Lord knows I need one”, Cannon starts by filling a glass with ice cubes with a forced smile, describing it as, “the way children fill our lives with so much joy”.

“Sweet, just like their little smiles”, he refers to the ounce of cranberry juice that he adds to the glass.

The actor then follows with three ounces of tonic water, which he ends up spilling all over the place as he opens the bottle, “So bubbly, just like I feel every day I wake up after a long full night’s sleep”, the actor quipped.

After squeezing a lemon, and adding American Gin to the cocktail, Cannon tastes the cocktail and remarks, “delicious vasectomy”.

Just in that moment, Deadpool star Reynolds steps in the frame and takes the drink from him acclaiming, “I have three kids” to which Nick replies “I have eight”.

Shocked, Reynolds spits up his drink.

Recently, Cannon announced that after having three babies last year, he may be expecting more this year.