Saturday Jun 11 2022
Will there be a third ‘Top Gun’ film?

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s fans had to wait for 36 years for the sequel of the actor’s career best action film, Top Gun.

Soon after the release of Top Gun: Maverick, which has earned remarkable business at the box office, film director Joseph Kosinski discussed whether or not there will be a possible third part to Cruise starrer.

“It took 36 years for Tom to agree to do this one! It’s up to him,” Joseph said while speaking with Indiewire.

“He’s the one that has to be convinced. That’s how this project started, with Jerry and I going to Paris to talk Tom into it,” he added. 

“It’s all about story. It’s all about emotion. If we can figure out a way, a journey for Maverick to go back and be with these young pilots and figure something out, maybe it could happen.”

“I think for now, we should just enjoy that we got this one,” he concluded.

Top Gun: Maverick has given Cruise his first $100 million opening weekend at the box office. The sequel sees him reprising his iconic role as US navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the original 1986 film.

