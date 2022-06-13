 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth spent ‘only 15 minutes’ with Prince Harry, Meghan at Jubilee

Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

file footage


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled all the way to the UK from the US for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last weekend, but the monarch only spent about 15 minutes with the royal couple, sources claim.

The Jubilee visit marked the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the UK with their kids, Archie and Lilibet, since stepping down as senior royals in 2020 and relocating to the US.

It also marked the first time that the Queen would get to meet her namesake great-grandchild Lilibet, but reports suggest that the meeting was kept formal by Buckingham Palace aides.

According to a source quoted by The Sun: “It was a quick in and out job. It was all quite formal.”

However, Buckingham Palace has reportedly declined to confirm or deny the recent claims.

During their four-day trip to the UK over the Jubilee weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan were only seen at one official royal engagement, the Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3.

Both Harry and Meghan, along with their kids, made an early exit on Sunday morning, before the Jubilee pageant marked the end of the Jubilee festivities.

