 
world
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Reuters

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with COVID-related issues

By
Reuters

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Indias Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi pays homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi, India October 2, 2019. — Reuters
India's Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi pays homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi, India October 2, 2019. — Reuters

  • Italian-born Sonia Gandhi, widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, is longest-serving president of Congress.
  • The party tweeted the announcement but gave no other details.
  • In recent years, Sonia Gandhi has travelled several times to the United States to deal with health issues.

NEW DELHI: The leader of India's main opposition party, Sonia Gandhi, has been admitted to hospital in New Delhi with health issues related to COVID-19, her Congress party said.

The party tweeted the announcement but gave no other details.

Italian-born Gandhi, widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, is the longest-serving president of the Congress party, which ruled India for decades after its founders led the country to independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Gandhi, 76, is credited with reviving the Congress when it won a surprise victory in legislative elections in 2004.

Following that election success, she would have become India's first foreign-born and first Roman Catholic prime minister, but she surprised everyone by turning down the top post and nominating economist Manmohan Singh to be prime minister.

In recent years, Gandhi has travelled several times to the United States to deal with health issues.

Her party's fortunes have declined precipitously since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP party defeated it in the general elections of 2014 and 2019.

More From World:

Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks

Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks
US President Biden says he has 'not yet' decided on Saudi trip

US President Biden says he has 'not yet' decided on Saudi trip
Russia to reopen new 'McDonald's' after doing away with old logo

Russia to reopen new 'McDonald's' after doing away with old logo
US gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first

US gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
Indian police kill two Muslims in protests held against BJP's official's blasphemous remark

Indian police kill two Muslims in protests held against BJP's official's blasphemous remark
Syria says major damage, runways unusable after Israel hits airport

Syria says major damage, runways unusable after Israel hits airport
Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing

Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing
Two people rescued after they fall into chocolate tank

Two people rescued after they fall into chocolate tank
Indian police shoot dead two Muslims protesting against BJP spokesperson's blasphemous remarks

Indian police shoot dead two Muslims protesting against BJP spokesperson's blasphemous remarks
'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest

'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest
Americans feel the heat as US annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981

Americans feel the heat as US annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981
No more 'breaking news' banners on CNN, says new chief

No more 'breaking news' banners on CNN, says new chief

Latest

view all