 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears mother reacts to daughter’s wedding with Sam Asghari

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Britney Spears mother reacts to daughter’s wedding with Sam Asghari
Britney Spears mother reacts to daughter’s wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears mother Lynne Spears, who was not invited to the wedding of her daughter with Sam Asghari, has reacted to her marriage.

The Toxic singer took to Instagram and shared stunning photos from the wedding.

Commenting on it, Lynne Spears dropped sweet comment saying, “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding!

She went on to say, “And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you.”

Britney Spears mother reacts to daughter’s wedding with Sam Asghari

Estranged Britney had not invited her mom Lynne, 67, father Jamie, 69, and siblings Jamie Lynn and Bryan, 45, to her star-studded wedding ceremony in Los Angeles after her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

The Crazy singer and her fiancé Sam tied the knot on June 9, 2022.


More From Entertainment:

Top Tony awards for ‘A Strange Loop,’ ‘Lehman Trilogy’ in Broadway season after pandemic

Top Tony awards for ‘A Strange Loop,’ ‘Lehman Trilogy’ in Broadway season after pandemic
Johnny Depp to receive another hug from Camille Vasquez soon after viral video?

Johnny Depp to receive another hug from Camille Vasquez soon after viral video?
Rebel Wilson reacts to ‘Disney Princess’ partner controversy

Rebel Wilson reacts to ‘Disney Princess’ partner controversy
Julia Roberts uses Queen Elizabeth's picture to promote 'Gaslit' finale

Julia Roberts uses Queen Elizabeth's picture to promote 'Gaslit' finale

Jennifer Aniston reveals she still has the dress Courteney Cox wore in 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston reveals she still has the dress Courteney Cox wore in 'Friends'
'Top Gun: Maverick' stays strong with $50 million at box office

'Top Gun: Maverick' stays strong with $50 million at box office

Meghan Markle becomes Twitter trend as fans express solidarity after UK visit

Meghan Markle becomes Twitter trend as fans express solidarity after UK visit

Why is Johnny Depp ignoring Angelina Jolie who warned him about Amber Heard?

Why is Johnny Depp ignoring Angelina Jolie who warned him about Amber Heard?
Netflix announces second season of 'Squid Game'

Netflix announces second season of 'Squid Game'
Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira

Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events
John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here

John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here

Latest

view all