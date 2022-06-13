Britney Spears mother reacts to daughter’s wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears mother Lynne Spears, who was not invited to the wedding of her daughter with Sam Asghari, has reacted to her marriage.



The Toxic singer took to Instagram and shared stunning photos from the wedding.

Commenting on it, Lynne Spears dropped sweet comment saying, “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding!

She went on to say, “And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you.”

Estranged Britney had not invited her mom Lynne, 67, father Jamie, 69, and siblings Jamie Lynn and Bryan, 45, to her star-studded wedding ceremony in Los Angeles after her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

The Crazy singer and her fiancé Sam tied the knot on June 9, 2022.



