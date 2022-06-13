 
amazing
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Elephant kills woman, then returns to her funeral and tramples corpse again

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Wild elephant kills woman and then returns to her funeral taking out her body of the pyre and trampling her again. — Unsplash/Jeff Mostert
Wild elephant kills woman and then returns to her funeral taking out her body of the pyre and trampling her again. — Unsplash/Jeff Mostert

A 70-year-old woman was brutally killed by an elephant who then returned to her funeral and trampled her corpse in Odisha, India, The Print reported.

On Thursday morning, Maya Murmu was attacked by the wild tusker while she was collecting water from a tube well. 

The elephant had wandered off from the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary.

The animal first hit her and then trampled over her. Maya sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital where she passed away. 

When the family members were burying the deceased and performing the last rituals, the elephant returned suddenly and took the corpse from the pyre. 

It trampled the body again and fled after throwing it. 

More From Amazing:

Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit

Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit
Watch: Female Muslim activist's house illegally demolished amid protests in India

Watch: Female Muslim activist's house illegally demolished amid protests in India
Teenager kills himself for being mocked by cousins over losing PUBG game

Teenager kills himself for being mocked by cousins over losing PUBG game
In a first, Canada considers printing warning messages on separate cigarettes

In a first, Canada considers printing warning messages on separate cigarettes

Delhi Police detain students rallying for Afreen Fatima

Delhi Police detain students rallying for Afreen Fatima
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments

Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Online insults made punishable by jail time in Japan

Online insults made punishable by jail time in Japan
Nuclear arms expected to grow over coming decade: SIPRI

Nuclear arms expected to grow over coming decade: SIPRI
Video: Homes of Indian Muslims protesting blasphemous remarks being demolished

Video: Homes of Indian Muslims protesting blasphemous remarks being demolished
Russia opens affordable 'McDonald's' outlets with different name, logo

Russia opens affordable 'McDonald's' outlets with different name, logo

Life goes on as Ukraine army holds war weddings

Life goes on as Ukraine army holds war weddings
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with COVID-related issues

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with COVID-related issues

Latest

view all