Elephant kills woman, then returns to her funeral and tramples corpse again

Wild elephant kills woman and then returns to her funeral taking out her body of the pyre and trampling her again. — Unsplash/Jeff Mostert

A 70-year-old woman was brutally killed by an elephant who then returned to her funeral and trampled her corpse in Odisha, India, The Print reported.

On Thursday morning, Maya Murmu was attacked by the wild tusker while she was collecting water from a tube well.

The elephant had wandered off from the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary.

The animal first hit her and then trampled over her. Maya sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital where she passed away.

When the family members were burying the deceased and performing the last rituals, the elephant returned suddenly and took the corpse from the pyre.

It trampled the body again and fled after throwing it.