Monday Jun 13 2022
George, Charlotte, Louis 'forcing' Prince William, Kate Middleton to leave?

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have reportedly been the ‘whole reason’ Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to leave Kensington Palace in the first place.

A close friend of the Cambridge’s made this revelation during their interview with the Daily Telegraph.

The pal admitted to the publication, “The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London.”

“The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends,” at this point in time.

“Their plan is to be there for the next 10 to 15 years, then move to Anmer, which is so special to them.”

For those unversed, this shift will be coming despite the couple’s £12 million refurbishment bill to Kensington Palace. 

