Queen’s 'favourite' Lady Louise Windsor tipped to take monarch’s place

Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward and one of the Queen’s favourite grandchildren, is being tipped to take the monarch’s place as she is said to be ‘coming into her own as an adult royal’, as per a branding expert quoted by Express UK.

18-year-old Lady Louise has largely kept away from the public spotlight, however, the eldest daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, may have a ‘prominent’ role in the royal family as an adult due to her ‘glamour’.

Talking about the young royal, Professor Cele Otnes told Express UK: “Lady Louise is becoming quite glamorous. For a while she was known as the granddaughter who rode around with Prince Philip.”

Lady Louise is known to have been close to her late grandfather, Prince Philip, and shared her love of carriage driving with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Otnes then explained how Lady Louise seems to be well ‘past the gawky stage’ of adolescence now and is set to be an ‘elegant’ addition to the face of the British royal family.

Lady Louise made quite the splash when she stepped out for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the Trooping the Colour on June 2. She was seen in a carriage with her brother Viscount Severn and their parents.