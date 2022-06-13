 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen’s 'favourite' Lady Louise Windsor tipped to take monarch’s place

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

file footage


Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward and one of the Queen’s favourite grandchildren, is being tipped to take the monarch’s place as she is said to be ‘coming into her own as an adult royal’, as per a branding expert quoted by Express UK.

18-year-old Lady Louise has largely kept away from the public spotlight, however, the eldest daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, may have a ‘prominent’ role in the royal family as an adult due to her ‘glamour’.

Talking about the young royal, Professor Cele Otnes told Express UK: “Lady Louise is becoming quite glamorous. For a while she was known as the granddaughter who rode around with Prince Philip.”

Lady Louise is known to have been close to her late grandfather, Prince Philip, and shared her love of carriage driving with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Otnes then explained how Lady Louise seems to be well ‘past the gawky stage’ of adolescence now and is set to be an ‘elegant’ addition to the face of the British royal family.

Lady Louise made quite the splash when she stepped out for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the Trooping the Colour on June 2. She was seen in a carriage with her brother Viscount Severn and their parents. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: ‘Last chance’

Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: ‘Last chance’
Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return

Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return
Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character', says Amber Heard in first interview: Video

Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character', says Amber Heard in first interview: Video
Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones stuns Kim Kardashian with her fit physique?

Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones stuns Kim Kardashian with her fit physique?
Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports

Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’
Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee

Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee
Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'
Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’

Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’
Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’

Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’
David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice

David Beckham cuts dapper figure in black suit as he steps out for theatre event in Venice
Amber Heard hits Johnny Depp jury with scathing accusation: ‘Biased!’

Amber Heard hits Johnny Depp jury with scathing accusation: ‘Biased!’

Latest

view all