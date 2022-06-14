 
world
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Indian troops kill two more in Srinagar

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Indian troops commit acts of terrorism in Kashmir.—Radio Pakistan
Indian troops commit acts of terrorism in Kashmir.—Radio Pakistan

Indian troops have martyred two more in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in Srinagar district, reported Radio Pakistan.

They were murdered by paramilitary forces while a group soldiers were searching the Beemena area of the district.

The search operation continued till the end. 

Indian troops have been continuing acts of terrorism in IIOJK. On Saturday, reports of two youth from Pulwama and Kolgam districts being murdered came in. 

The killings took place during cordons and search operations. Internet services were also suspended in different areas. 

Related items

Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force troops had opened fire with automatic weapons from their camp at Syed Mansoor to Chotta Bazaar in the densely populated downtown area of Srinagar.

At least 32 people were martyred and 22 sustained serious injuries. 

Reportedly, a lawyer registered a complaint in a Srinagar court against BJP leaders for their blasphemous remarks. 

Kashmir Bar Association General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Shaheen said in a statement issued in Srinagar that New Delhi was facing a worldwide backlash on blasphemous remarks.

More From World:

No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge

No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge
Saudi Arabia adopts online registration for Hajj to combat scams

Saudi Arabia adopts online registration for Hajj to combat scams
Seventy Afghan couples marry in Kabul mass wedding

Seventy Afghan couples marry in Kabul mass wedding
Israel's government closer to collapse after lawmaker quits

Israel's government closer to collapse after lawmaker quits
Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit

Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit
Watch: Female Muslim activist's house illegally demolished amid protests in India

Watch: Female Muslim activist's house illegally demolished amid protests in India
Teenager kills himself for being mocked by cousins over losing PUBG game

Teenager kills himself for being mocked by cousins over losing PUBG game
In a first, Canada considers printing warning messages on separate cigarettes

In a first, Canada considers printing warning messages on separate cigarettes

Delhi Police detain students rallying for Afreen Fatima

Delhi Police detain students rallying for Afreen Fatima
On camera: Thrill-seekers dance on top of moving train

On camera: Thrill-seekers dance on top of moving train
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments

Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Elephant kills woman, then returns to her funeral and tramples corpse again

Elephant kills woman, then returns to her funeral and tramples corpse again

Latest

view all