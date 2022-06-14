Indian troops kill two more in Srinagar

Indian troops commit acts of terrorism in Kashmir.—Radio Pakistan

Indian troops have martyred two more in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in Srinagar district, reported Radio Pakistan.



They were murdered by paramilitary forces while a group soldiers were searching the Beemena area of the district.

The search operation continued till the end.

Indian troops have been continuing acts of terrorism in IIOJK. On Saturday, reports of two youth from Pulwama and Kolgam districts being murdered came in.

The killings took place during cordons and search operations. Internet services were also suspended in different areas.

Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force troops had opened fire with automatic weapons from their camp at Syed Mansoor to Chotta Bazaar in the densely populated downtown area of Srinagar.



At least 32 people were martyred and 22 sustained serious injuries.

Reportedly, a lawyer registered a complaint in a Srinagar court against BJP leaders for their blasphemous remarks.

Kashmir Bar Association General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Shaheen said in a statement issued in Srinagar that New Delhi was facing a worldwide backlash on blasphemous remarks.

