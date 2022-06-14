 
pakistan
Young man killed over water dispute

FAISALABAD: A young man shot dead his uncle over a water dispute in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that accused Abdul Hameed, resident of Chak 116-JB Rara Tahli, had an old dispute over irrigation water with his nephews.

On this issue, the accused nephews opened fire on their uncle when he was irrigating the fields.

Consequently, Abdul Hameed received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem, while police started an investigation to arrest the accused who had escaped from the scene.

