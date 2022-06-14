Scott Disk secretly dating Khloe Kardashian after his split from Kourtney?

Ever since Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian split, rumours have flooded the internet that Khloe Kardashian is secretly dating him.

Speculation is rife about the two TV personalities affair in 2022. Just to be clear, Scott and Khloe have never been spotted dating or enjoying romantic outing together. They just have a really close sibling-like bond.

However, the two are no stranger to a bit of flirting from time to time, especially in the family’s new series which has set tongues wagging and got people speculating they are more than just friends.

Kourtney's ex, in the first episode of The Kardashians, talks about feeling “lonely” since they stopped filming KUWTK and Khloe visits his home. “Scott and I are incredible close but I guess I just don’t know which Scott I’m gonna receive today. I think I’m just prepared for anything,” she says while walking up to his front door.

The 37-year-old greets him with the name “Lord” to which he responds with his nickname for her, “Khloverton” and they embrace.

At one moment, Scott made a flirty comment about Khloe, saying “God must have broke the mould when he made you,” to which she says “just hoping”.

“Let’s get these cameras out of here and go upstairs then,” he continues before the Kardashian tells the camera that Scott is very “flirty” towards her and calls the whole thing “weird”.

In one of the most recent episodes, Scott drives round to Khloe’s new pad in his Lamborghini to take a look inside.



“This house is beautiful,” he says before admiring her front door, pantry, dining table and making a flirty comment about putting a gummy bear in her mouth.

“I love being around Scott, I love hanging out with Scott. Him and I get along so well, he’s one of my best friends. But like can’t we just get back to being normal?” she says to the camera.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, was apparently referring to Scott’s recent ‘jealousy’ over not being invited to family events since Kourtney started dating Travis Barker.