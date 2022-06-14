 
world
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
AFP

Rescue operation for 10-year-old Indian boy trapped in well for four days

By
AFP

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Rescue operation for 10-year-old Indian boy trapped in well for four days

  • Rahul Sahu fell down the 80-feet waterhole while playing in backyard.
  • Earth movers and cranes are helping dig a tunnel next to the well.
  • Since the boy cannot speak or listen, challenge is bigger.

RAIPUR: Indian emergency workers were scrambling Tuesday to rescue a 10-year-old boy with hearing and speech impairments who has been trapped down a narrow well for four days.

Rahul Sahu fell down the 80-feet (24 metres) waterhole on Friday while playing in the backyard of his house in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

Earth movers and cranes are helping dig a tunnel next to the well, which is only a couple of feet wide, with army soldiers and members of India´s disaster response agency lending their assistance.

But bad weather — and venomous snakes and scorpions unearthed by the dig — have hampered rescue efforts, local officials said.

Sahu was "responding well" to rescuers and a camera is monitoring his condition and movements, Janjgir district police chief Vijay Agrawal told AFP by phone from the scene.

"Since the boy cannot speak or listen, we have a bigger challenge," he added.

An oxygen pipe is feeding Sahu fresh air, but a government spokesman said the tunnelling effort had been slowed down by hard stone underneath the ground.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he was hopeful Sahu would be brought up from the well alive and tweeted that the boy had eaten a banana sent down to him by rescuers.

Uncovered wells are a common feature of Indian farming villages but are frequently implicated in fatal accidents involving young children.

In 2019, a two-year-old toddler was pulled out dead from a well after a four-day rescue effort in the northern state of Punjab.

The same year a one-and-a-half-year-old child was rescued in neighbouring Haryana state after being trapped for two days.

More From World:

Joe Biden to visit Middle East, meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Joe Biden to visit Middle East, meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest

How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest
Take holiday to grow food, crisis-hit Sri Lanka tells civil servants

Take holiday to grow food, crisis-hit Sri Lanka tells civil servants
UK to send first asylum seekers to Rwanda

UK to send first asylum seekers to Rwanda
More than a hundred injured in Iran after chemical factory explosion

More than a hundred injured in Iran after chemical factory explosion
Canadian who drove van into Toronto crowds given life sentence

Canadian who drove van into Toronto crowds given life sentence
Top US, Chinese national security figures hold 'candid' discussions

Top US, Chinese national security figures hold 'candid' discussions

Latest

view all