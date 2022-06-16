 
Prince Harry, William's relationship 'still very raw': 'Icy duo!'

Royal experts have just broken down the current relationship dynamic between Prince Harry and Prince William, following the Jubilee snub.

The royal editor of The Mirror, Rusell Myers made this claim in an appearance on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

There, he claimed, “My understanding is — I mean there was a story knocking about even before the Jubilee that they were talking or texting and Whatsapping and that is simply not happening.

“There is no contact at all. Charles has spoken to Harry a couple of times, but things are still very fraught.”

“And this opportunity for it to be squashed wasn’t taken. And I think things are still very raw.”

He also addressed the tensions radiating from the brother’s at the Queen’s Jubilee and admitted, “Harry and Meghan came in and had that awkward moment of getting to their seats — they had to squeeze past the York sisters and their chaps.”

“And then when the Cambridges, and later Charles and Camilla, came in, they didn't even look in his direction. They were just looking straight ahead, then pulling right to get to their seats.”

“William even ducked his shoulder to sort of move in very quickly. Harry leant back in his seat and he peered over Jack Brooksbank’s head to look at them — he leant back in his seat and gazed in their direction.”

“I thought at that moment that if William had caught his gaze and sort of given him a nod, well that would have been the story wouldn’t it: ‘Oh my god! The brothers have made up!’

“But the very fact that he didn’t even do that speaks volumes. I think that was a golden opportunity.”

