Watch: Man gets high-five from bear while crossing road

The picture shows a bear greeting a man in car. — Screengrab/Instagram

It is common to see animals in their natural habitat or when they are hunting. However, a video of a bear giving a high-five to a human has been making rounds on the internet.

In the video, a bear could be seen giving a high-five to a man sitting in a car, India Today reported. The video was recorded when a group of bears were crossing a road while people in cars waiting for them to cross it safely.





Out of nowhere, the bear comes close to the man and looks confused at first. Later, it greets the man with a high-five.

The video received more than 1 million views and thousands of comments.

"Bear be like - Wait....is this allowed," wrote one of the users.

"They were besties in a past life of course!" another user commented:

