 
world
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Man gets high-five from bear while crossing road

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

The picture shows a bear greeting a man in car. — Screengrab/Instagram
The picture shows a bear greeting a man in car. — Screengrab/Instagram

It is common to see animals in their natural habitat or when they are hunting. However, a video of a bear giving a high-five to a human has been making rounds on the internet. 

In the video, a bear could be seen giving a high-five to a man sitting in a car, India Today reported. The video was recorded when a group of bears were crossing a road while people in cars waiting for them to cross it safely. 


Out of nowhere, the bear comes close to the man and looks confused at first. Later, it greets the man with a high-five. 

The video received more than 1 million views and thousands of comments. 

"Bear be like - Wait....is this allowed," wrote one of the users. 

 "They were besties in a past life of course!" another user commented:

"They were besties in a past life of course!" a third person stated.

More From World:

Ferrari says 80% of its models will be electric or hybrid by 2030

Ferrari says 80% of its models will be electric or hybrid by 2030
Sri Lanka left with fuel stocks for around five days: minister

Sri Lanka left with fuel stocks for around five days: minister
EU leaders visit Ukraine in show of support after criticism

EU leaders visit Ukraine in show of support after criticism
Groom attacks bride during wedding, gets charged with hooliganism

Groom attacks bride during wedding, gets charged with hooliganism
Women not wearing hijab 'trying to look like animals', say Taliban posters

Women not wearing hijab 'trying to look like animals', say Taliban posters
Fresh protest in Bangladesh over Indian politician's remarks against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)

Fresh protest in Bangladesh over Indian politician's remarks against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)
US airborne raid nets top Daesh operative in Syria

US airborne raid nets top Daesh operative in Syria
Protests spread in India over new military recruitment system

Protests spread in India over new military recruitment system
Fact-check: Cricketer Moeen Ali did not tweet about 'boycotting India'

Fact-check: Cricketer Moeen Ali did not tweet about 'boycotting India'

US, India, Israel and UAE to form new bloc I2U2

US, India, Israel and UAE to form new bloc I2U2
Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia reopens Masjid Al Kheyf for pilgrims after two years

Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia reopens Masjid Al Kheyf for pilgrims after two years

Fauci, face of US battle against COVID-19, tests positive

Fauci, face of US battle against COVID-19, tests positive

Latest

view all