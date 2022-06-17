Nick Jonas sends love to Priyanka Chopra’s mum on her birthday

Nick Jonas has recently posted a rare photograph with Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra to wish her on her birthday.



On Thursday, the Jealous hit-maker turned to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo from his softball match.

In the photo, Nick could be seen wearing his softball jersey, posing next to his mother-in-law, in a happy mood.

Interestingly, the singer-songwriter also penned a sweet birthday note in the caption for Priyanka’s mum.

“Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law,” it read.

Earlier, the musician dropped a heart-eye and birthday cake emoticons on Priyanka’s post when she shared a glimpse of her baby Malti Chopra Jonas on her mum’s birthday on IG.

Meanwhile, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Nick revealed he spoke up about his daughter’s NICU journey mainly because he wanted to show support to people who are going through trying times just like them.

“It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is or whatever challenges might come up, you are not alone. The power of social media is that it connects us all and makes this very big world a little bit smaller,” he added.