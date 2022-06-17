 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas sends love to Priyanka Chopra’s mum on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Nick Jonas sends love to Priyanka Chopra’s mum on her birthday
Nick Jonas sends love to Priyanka Chopra’s mum on her birthday

Nick Jonas has recently posted a rare photograph with Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra to wish her on her birthday.

On Thursday, the Jealous hit-maker turned to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo from his softball match.

In the photo, Nick could be seen wearing his softball jersey, posing next to his mother-in-law, in a happy mood.

Interestingly, the singer-songwriter also penned a sweet birthday note in the caption for Priyanka’s mum.

“Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law,” it read.

Nick Jonas sends love to Priyanka Chopra’s mum on her birthday

Earlier, the musician dropped a heart-eye and birthday cake emoticons on Priyanka’s post when she shared a glimpse of her baby Malti Chopra Jonas on her mum’s birthday on IG.

Meanwhile, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Nick revealed he spoke up about his daughter’s NICU journey mainly because he wanted to show support to people who are going through trying times just like them.

“It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is or whatever challenges might come up, you are not alone. The power of social media is that it connects us all and makes this very big world a little bit smaller,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber upbeat about his recovery after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis
Kim Kardashian cleared of damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress

Kim Kardashian cleared of damaging Marilyn Monroe's dress
Zac Efron to play lead in A24 film based on pro-wrestling’s Von Erich family

Zac Efron to play lead in A24 film based on pro-wrestling’s Von Erich family

Piers Morgan discloses a secret about Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial

Piers Morgan discloses a secret about Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard discusses fear of testifying in court with Johhny Depp’s supporters

Amber Heard discusses fear of testifying in court with Johhny Depp’s supporters
Khloe Kardashian showers support on her role model Jennifer Lopez for ‘Halftime’

Khloe Kardashian showers support on her role model Jennifer Lopez for ‘Halftime’
Britney Spears’ Instagram disappears a week after her wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ Instagram disappears a week after her wedding to Sam Asghari

Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt wish for mom with a rare glimpse at daughter

Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt wish for mom with a rare glimpse at daughter

Prince Harry ‘his own man’ without Meghan Markle ‘breathing down’

Prince Harry ‘his own man’ without Meghan Markle ‘breathing down’
Rob Kardashian to face trial after ex-Blac Chyna files ‘revenge’ lawsuit

Rob Kardashian to face trial after ex-Blac Chyna files ‘revenge’ lawsuit
Camila Cabello moves on from Shawn Mendes soon after their split?

Camila Cabello moves on from Shawn Mendes soon after their split?
Drake thrills fans with surprise release of new album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ at midnight

Drake thrills fans with surprise release of new album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ at midnight

Latest

view all